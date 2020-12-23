Two charged for St Catherine quadruple murder

Investigators assigned to the Major Investigations Division have charged two teenagers for the December 11 quadruple murder in Planters Hall, Old Harbour in St Catherine.

Charged are 19-year-old Kevroy Bailey, otherwise called ‘Fatta', and 18-year-old Joshua Lynch, otherwise called ‘Jah’, both of Planters Hall, St Catherine, who have been charged with murder and illegal Possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police had reported that about 1:30 a.m. on Friday, December 11, residents heard explosions and called them.

On their arrival, four persons were seen with gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The deceased were identified as 49-year-old Lester Harvey of a Clarendon address, 31-year-old Richard Wright, 27-year-old Omar Wright, all of Rhule Town district, Clarendon and a woman known only as Nordia Thomas, of Chapleton, Clarendon.

Bailey and Lynch, who were implicated in the pre-dawn attack, were arrested the day of the incident and charged on Tuesday, December 22.

Their court dates are being finalised.

