Clarendon church brings smiles to children, shut-ins

The Free Town Church of God of Prophecy Outreach Foundation brought smiles to the faces of both children, seniors and shut-ins last week Friday.

The Reverent Dr Zebulah Aiken expressed regret at not being able to go ‘full-scale’ as is the norm for the festive season; she however, expressed joy that they were able to treat them.

“Today is a very special day for us, because of COVID-19, we know the protocols have to be observed so we just allowed the children to take their packages and go home,” she shared with The Gleaner.

Aiken said the norm would have been to have rides, treating the children for the day and giving them a gift.

In expressing gratitude to all the sponsors who made the day possible, Aiken said even in the midst of the pandemic, she is happy that members from the Rula Brown Network and other friends of the church in the United States could still partner with the foundation.

According to Aiken, it is mixed blessing as at Christmas, the focus would have been on treating the children only, but this year the seniors were included with food packages prepared to be dropped off for them.

“Following this event, (treat) we will be going to their individual homes to drop off their packages. Hopefully out of this pandemic, this is another aspect we can continue to do every year during the treat,” she shared.

The foundation, which was officially registered in November 2016, has been powering several initiatives as part of the church’s outreach programmes.

Among them are the annual back-to-school event, a welfare programme where food packages, clothes and other forms of assistance are given to the needy – thanks to partners such as Food For the Poor and friends overseas, who send barrels from time-to-time.

“We also have a mentorship programme where members from the foundation as well as those from the church take troubled teens and other youngsters under their wings and also assist them with their homework,” Aiken points out, adding that the ultimate goal is to complete a building upstairs that can be used as a homework centre.

Looking ahead, Aiken said she is hoping next year will be even better and us “going back to normal or as near normal as possible.”

