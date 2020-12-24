Corporate Hands | D&G Foundation gives to Whitehall Primary

The Desnoes and Geddes (D&G) Foundation recently donated $100,000 to Whitehall Primary School, as part of its 100 for 10 initiative, which saw 10 schools nominated by Red Stripe employees to each receive $100,000 for improvement projects. Icyline Taylor (left), principal of the Whitehall Primary School in St Thomas, explains to parish native and past student Dennis Beckford, accountant at the D&G Foundation, just how much effort the school has put into updating its facilities in anticipation of reopening in January.