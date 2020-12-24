Corporate Hands | RUBiS contributes PPE items to rural facilities

From left: RUBiS Energy Jamaica’s Operations Manager Wayne Fraser looks on as Granville Child Care Facility’s Health and Social Care Supervisor Claudette Brown and Acting Manager Marcia Wilston McGibbon eagerly inspect personal protective equipment and care items gifted by RUBiS last week Thursday. The Trelawny-based facility, which houses displaced girls between the ages of eight and 18, graciously received the stock of bed pads, masks, hand sanitiser, latex gloves, adult diapers, sanitary napkins and surface cleaners. The home was RUBiS’ last stop for 2020, in a series of bulk PPE donations to places of safety and healthcare facilities that house our youth, seniors and challenged citizens.