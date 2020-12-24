Curfew imposed in sections of Norwood, St James

A curfew has been imposed in sections of Norwood, St. James.

The curfew began at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 25.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along an imaginary line from East Atlantic Drive to Rough Road.

EAST: Along an imaginary line from Rough Road to the vegetated area in the vicinity of Mahogany and Pimento Drive.

SOUTH: Along an imaginary line from the eastern boundary Hart Boulevard;

WEST: Along an imaginary line from Hart Boulevard to East Atlantic Drive at the northern boundary.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.