Infirmary gets Christmas items

PORT ANTONIO, Portland:

It was a special moment for the Hooda family out of the United States, who donated a variety of food items, toiletries, and other basic items to the Portland Infirmary, while spreading the love of Christmas on Monday.

The donation was made possible through the efforts of businesswoman Dion Lindo, along with East Portland Member of Parliament Ann-Marie Vaz. It forms part of an initiative aimed at spreading the love to the less fortunate.

Head nurse at the Portland Infirmary, Shirley Flemmings-Smith, expressed thanks for what she described as a timely gesture on the part of all the parties involved, pointing out also that COVID-19 has basically slowed delivery from manufacturers as a result of the many restrictions.

“We are really grateful for this donation, and in this time that we have the COVID-19, it has resulted in delays due to restrictions,” commented Nurse Smith.

“Some of the things (items) that we ordered took a little time in coming, as manufacturers are not delivering as they used to. So on behalf of the residents and staff of the infirmary, I really do appreciate it at this time. It is a timely arrival and well-needed gesture. I must commend the Hooda family for these goodies,” Flemmings-Smith added.

Meantime, Lindo, who operates two businesses in Port Antonio – a phone shop and automobile (vehicle) store – said it is a pleasure to be able to attract such assistance, which was only made possible through the efforts of the member of parliament, whom she claimed worked tirelessly to ensure that the partnership was a success.

“I am so happy to be a part of this partnership, which has allowed for these items to be made available to the residents of this infirmary. It will go a far way in boosting the food stock at this facility,” Lindo said.

Among the items received by the infirmary were boxes of sardine, mackerel, flour, rice, sugar, cornmeal, crackers, tissue, soap, and cup noodles. Approximately 49 residents are housed at the facility.

