Mother needs help to offset $10 million surgery cost

Jonielle Daley/Staff Reporter

IN NOVEMBER of 2019, Yvonne Johnson learnt a new term in shocking circumstances.

She discovered she had a chordoma tumour behind her eyes that caused her to become cross-eyed, and experience nausea and dizziness. She eventually lost her sight in October 2020.

"I never know what that is until that day, never know anything 'bout tumour," she said.

After receiving the diagnosis, she got a referral to see a specialist who welcomed her with three ominous words: "You have money?"

Johnson, who became a widow in 2013 after losing her husband to an untimely stroke, quit her job as a domestic helper to care for her father who was senile, up until August when he passed.

As a result of that, her son Oran Davidson became the caregiver for his mom who is affectionately called Ruby, his younger sister Tia Davidson and his grandfather while he was living. Oran took over his father’s business in their community of Maryland at 16 years old, becoming the youngest established bee farmer in Hanover at the time and the 2020 winner of the Prime Minister's Youth awards for entrepreneurship and social enterprises.

“At the point of hearing it was very difficult, I was very discouraged,” said Oran, recalling receiving the news on that frightful day. After being informed that she needed to go to the United States, they found out the surgery can be done in Jamaica for $10 million.

“I am not throwing down myself, I am hoping for the best,” shared Johnson, explaining that she is believing in faith that she will get a chance at life.

Since losing her sight, the 61-year-old who usually visits the farm has had to learn how to depend on her children.

“It's not a pretty feeling, but if I can’t see, I just have to humble myself and sit still,” she shared.

Tia, her youngest daughter, shared that all four children have rearranged their lives to care for their mom and have started her on a programme offered by a naturopathic doctor who assists with the changing of her diet and the flushing of toxins from her body.

“It changes everything. Now we have to buy herbs and stuff to ensure that she eats healthy, and healthy food nuh cheap,” said the 23-year-old. As the youngest child, she said she feels very afraid of losing her mom.

“It's only been eight years since I lost my father and I haven't really achieved much in life and I would love for my mom to see me achieve my successes and also reap those successes,” she told The Gleaner after stammered attempts and heavy sighs.

“It's really good to see people actually reaching out to assist, so I feel like there is hope,” shared Tia.

“We are not about to give up on our only parent,” Oran said, “I am a young farmer doing my absolute best, but unfortunately $10 million is not what I have.”

The 23-year-old has started a GoFundMe account for those who are willing to contribute to the cost.

jonielle.daley@gleanerjm.com