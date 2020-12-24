NHT contacts elderly blind couple seeking help to complete house

The National Housing Trust (NHT) has made steps towards transforming the lives of blind couple Clinton and Lorna Stewart, who, in a Gleaner story published two weeks ago, made an appeal for help to complete their home in Portmore, St Catherine.

The elderly couple has been renting a premises in Cockburn Gardens in St Andrew after financial constraints forced them to halt construction on their house.

Still, their financial worries are not over as they are five months behind in their $8,000-per-month rent and sometimes struggle to purchase basic necessities, including food.

Clinton, a retired district constable, told The Gleaner that their situation has been made worse since he is yet to receive his first pension payout although retiring from the Jamaica Constabulary Force three years ago.

Embarrassing Situation

He said this has put him in an embarrassing situation.

But with the NHT making contact with the couple after The Gleaner brought their situation to light, the Stewarts are a bit more cheerful this Christmas as the NHT has expressed a desire to assist to complete their home through its welfare department.

“The NHT heard about us. They saw us in The Gleaner and contacted us the following day. They visited us, interviewed us, and we have seen a little progress going on,” Clinton said.

“I am feeling great about the response from Jamaica people. I thank them for their comments, although we don’t have any collateral to make any plans for Christmas dinner. We would appreciate some assistance very much,” he added, expressing thanks to those who have reached out to them or shared messages of encouragement and hope.

Lorna was happy that, through them, a lot of Jamaicans will now know that the NHT has a welfare programme to help the needy.

“The NHT went and looked at the house and took photographs back to the company. They said they will see what they can do to help us because there is a welfare department,” she said. “A lot of people don’t know that NHT helps people in need. We appreciate every move they have made so far.”

The Stewarts are, however, not out of the woods yet and would appreciate some additional assistance to keep them afloat. Persons wishing to help them can donate funds to their National Commercial Bank account in Clinton Stewart’s name at the Three Miles/Hagley Park Branch, A/C# 174360634. He can be reached via phone at 876-860-7803. Lorna can be contacted at 876-774-7439.

jason.cross@gleanerjm.com