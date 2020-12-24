PATH families get food hampers from New Fortress, FFP

Some 600 families registered on the Government’s PATH programme are set to have a brighter Christmas this year, thanks to donations of Christmas food hampers by New Fortress Energy (NFE) and local non-governmental organisation Food For The Poor Jamaica (FFP), as part of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) provider’s Christmas outreach initiative.

The Christmas hampers were distributed in communities where NFE operates its LNG plants, including communities in and around Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine; the Port and Refinery Council communities in Hayes, Clarendon; and in Montego Bay, St James.

One recipient, Andrea Mitchell, from Top Hill in Hayes, Clarendon, said: “This has really stopped a big gap for me and my family. When I saw everything that we got, I was so surprised. I even called my kids and told them that I got sorrel, chicken, yam, cake and whole heap of other things from NFE! I’m really, really grateful. God bless New Fortress, and I hope you continue to do good because we really appreciate you.”

Another recipient, Venise Hamilton, from Old Harbour, echoed similar sentiment, saying, “Boy, I can’t express how much I appreciate this, and how much it will help me and my family to have a very good holiday. Merry Christmas and much blessings to this organisation.”

Kivette Silvera, executive director at Food for the Poor, said, “This holiday will be unlike anything any of us have experienced, and we’re very happy to see the overwhelming reaction from the families as they collect their hampers. This is a wonderful initiative and we thank NFE for bringing us on board to be part of it.”

GENEROUS PACKAGE

Generously packed with a variety of food supplies and personal care items, each family received food to last a household of up to four for about a month. The products include chicken, Christmas cake, cooking oil, canned foods, rice, flour, cornmeal, peas and milk products. The personal care items include toothpaste, bath soap, toilet paper, rubbing alcohol and a Mustard-Seed-designed Christmas card wishing them a Merry Christmas from NFE.

For their part, Verona Carter, vice-president at New Fortress Energy, said, “Giving back to our communities and helping those mostly in need are at the heart of who we are at New Fortress Energy. Especially during this holy season of celebration and hope, we are happy to make a meaningful and impactful contribution to these vulnerable families that will help bring joy and peace of mind for the holidays.”

The 600 households were selected by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, who were also on the ground with NFE and Food For The Poor to register the families as they collected their packages.

In addition to the Christmas hampers, the LNG provider is also delivering toys to over 2,500 children across the three parishes, including to three children’s homes in St James – Robin’s Nest, Blossom Gardens and the SOS Children’s Village.