Clarendon church presses ahead with Christmas cheer amid COVID-19

Despite the overwhelming gloom caused by the coronavirus pandemic, members of the Jamaica Free Baptist Church in Four Paths, Clarendon donned bright red and white as they were determined to bring cheer to the congregation's 34th Christmas morning service earlier today.

Ushers armed with thermometers and hand sanitiser were telltale signs of how different things have been for the last nine and half months since COVID-19 was first recorded in Jamaica.

General overseer of the Jamaica Free Baptist Church islandwide, Bishop Dr Percival Manradgh, says that amid the challenges caused by the virus, there was still a lot to be thankful for this Yuletide season.

"We're not celebrating the day, we're celebrating Christ," he told The Gleaner.

Manradgh, who has been at the helm for 16 years, said that the church has had to implement new arrangements to facilities worship, including hosting an additional service.

"Usually on a Sunday, we have our Sunday school, and that goes for about an hour, but now we have to cut back by about 20 minutes.

"We would have our praise and worship for 45 minutes. Now, we cut back to 30 minutes to accommodate the two sessions."

He noted, too, that the pandemic has forced the cancellation of several annual activities, including harvest and convention services.

But, Manradgh underscored that Christmas morning worship was a tradition that had to be kept alive.

"The attendance today was not that big. However, because of COVID and maintaining social distance in the church, we try to abide by the rules of the Government," He said.

Meanwhile, associate pastor Lois Manradgh, Percival's wife, indicated that there has been a decline in attendance, estimated at half the regular numbers, as a result of COVID-19.

She said that most of those who have stayed away are senior citizens, especially the ones with underlying health issues.

Reflecting on past Christmases at the church, Mrs Manradgh acknowledged that the congregation has had to learn to adapt to the coronavirus era.

"We have to admit that things are not the same, but we appreciate what the Government has done for the churches, and we try, as much as we can, to keep in compliance with what is required by law," she said.

The pandemic has also disrupted the church's highly-anticipated annual Christmas morning gift exchange programme.

As the church prepares for the coming Christmas Sunday service on December 27, Bishop Manradgh said that appropriate plans have been put in place to accommodate additional guests.

That might include the hosting of a third worship session.

