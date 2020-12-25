Elderly Clarendon man loses home in Christmas Eve fire

The grief-stained face of 70-year-old Henry Hall bore the evidence of the Christmas Eve tragedy which rendered him homeless.

Hall's 10-room board house in Jacob's Hut in Denbigh, Clarendon was destroyed by fire last night.

The blaze happened around 7:30 p.m.

When The Gleaner visited Hall this morning, he was overcome with emotions as he looked on hopelessly at the premises he called home for 28 years.

The structure was reduced to ashes.

The elderly man believes that he may be a victim of arson, citing a dispute between a relative and a man.

"Bwoy me lose everything. Me nuh deserve this cause I don't hurt people," said Hall as he broke down in tears.

Detective inspector Phillip Dodd of the May Pen Police said investigations are ongoing.

- Olivia Brown

