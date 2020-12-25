Happy hearts! - Homeless in Manchester feted for Christmas

Tamara Bailey/Gleaner Writer

MANDEVILLE, Manchester:

The air was filled with harmonies from blended voices belting out carols, and though each face was masked, the smiles were still evident.

For over 20 years, the empowerment centre and homeless shelter - Candle in the Dark Ministries - has ensured that homeless persons in Mandeville get a taste of the Christmas festivities customarily experienced by most.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what used to be a grand fanfare has had to be scaled down. However, the coronavirus has not dampened the spirit of kindness and joy, and those in attendance received goodie bags and a three-course meal, courtesy of the Manchester Municipal Corporation, the business community and the Board of Supervision.

"God is so good to me. I am glad to have these people around; they help to make things come alive and I pray that if we live to see the new year, that things will be a little brighter. God bless you all," said a beneficiary.

Wendy Freckleton, chairman of Candle in the Dark Ministries, said the shelter caters to 60 persons per month, on average, and pays keen attention to the beneficiaries' holistic needs.

"We have been able to house, continuously, 10 persons each time. We have tents where people can drop in. We have been very careful with what is happening with COVID-19. We have been empowering people and some have been reunited with their families. We have had a good year despite the odds. "

Freckleton said she is pleased that the centre is not only able to host these special treats, but that it can add value to the lives of beneficiaries and help reintegrate them into society.

"The persons here want to do good, want to do better. They have gone and gotten their TRN and some have even received bank accounts - thanks to the banks that have facilitated them this year"

She said others have been enrolled in the National Youth Service to get employment for at least one year, while others are getting on-the-ground training at the centre in agriculture and horticulture.

With a constant need for food, clothes and other necessities for proper living, Freckleton said those who wish to make donations can do so at the shelter.

"We need clothing, especially men pants, medium (size 28-30), food items, also someone who can manage counselling to drop in even for five minutes. If you don't have the cash or the kind, give of yourself ... five minutes of talking to someone. Letting them know they have someone they can lean on makes a big difference."