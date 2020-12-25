Illegal gun seized in Kingston snap raid, man arrested
Published:Friday | December 25, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Cops assigned to the Kingston Central Police this morning seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition along Smith Lane, Kingston.
One man was arrested.
The police report that about 8:50 a.m., a team was conducting a snap raid in the area when, upon entering a premises, a man was seen throwing an object on a roof.
The object was retrieved and discovered to be a Taurus 9mm pistol along with fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition.
He was subsequently taken into custody.
Investigations continue.
