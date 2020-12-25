Illegal gun seized in Kingston snap raid, man arrested

Cops assigned to the Kingston Central Police this morning seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition along Smith Lane, Kingston.

One man was arrested.

The police report that about 8:50 a.m., a team was conducting a snap raid in the area when, upon entering a premises, a man was seen throwing an object on a roof.

The object was retrieved and discovered to be a Taurus 9mm pistol along with fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

Investigations continue.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.