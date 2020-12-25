One Connection making a difference in Crofts Hill this Christmas

Cecelia Campbell-Livingston/Gleaner Writer

The One Connection group which was started by Romaine Rowe and 11 of his friends (most of whom are now living overseas) has grown from 50 to over 200 members. They have been ensuring that residents who are facing hardships get the valuable assistance they need.

It has been a rough year for most persons and for those in the mainly farming community of Crofts Hill in which the group is based, farmers have suffered badly, especially during the torrential rains.

This is added to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw many experiencing a loss of revenues and some who are still employed, seeing their earnings cut.

Rowe, in an interview with The Gleaner, said One Connection had to step up to meet the challenges for the Christmas season and in doing so, they, and organisations such as Atlanta Black Star with Neil Nelson and his team, as well as Tashana Walters and the Reach Out Jamaica Foundation team, have been partnering with the group for some time to assist the elderly and other members of the community who are in need of assistance. In addition, the group has taken on the responsibility to build a house for a senior, and renovate the house for another senior who was living under less than ideal circumstances.

“We are now assisting members in the group to build houses from scratch under the House Overhead Section, plus we have taken several seniors under our wings who we will be concentrating on for not just the Christmas season, but ensuring they have warm meals, and their needs are taken care of,” Rowe informed.

Commenting on how the group is financed in order to serve the needy, he said members in the group who can afford it, give money every month. He said with the social distancing and safety protocols, they have now opened an account and money is sent directly to the account whenever it is necessary.

Farmers who have been affected have already collected specially prepared food packages, with the group now getting ready to distribute care packages valued at $7,000 each to those who are facing hard times in the community.

Rowe also shared that One Connection has, for the second consecutive year, taken the decision to “spread the love” further afield by donating to a home or government care facility outside the parish, as well as for the first time a group outside the parish.

“What we are doing now is collaborating with other groups that think like us. And so, we reached out to Asha Murray from the Each One Help One group in Kingston and will be sending them money so they, too, can prepare care packages for members in the community they serve,” he said.

Rowe, in taking the time to praise the One Connection members, said the movement has been getting stronger and his hope is to see the day when they can start businesses that will create employment in the community.

But for now, he is grateful that in spite of the challenges, they can at least ensure residents have a merry Christmas.

