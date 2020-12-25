Two more COVID-19 deaths, 78 new cases

Jamaica on Thursday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 294.

The deceased are a 75-year-old male from Clarendon and a 67-year-old male from Westmoreland whose death was previously under investigation.

Two more cases were recorded as coincidental deaths.

The health ministry says both cases were previously under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 78 new cases with ages ranging from 62 days to 95 years, pushing the total to 12,597 with 2,412 being active.

Of the new cases, 37 are men and 41 are women.

In the meantime, there were 158 more recoveries, increasing the total to 9,737.

Some 88 persons are in hospital with 12 being moderately ill and seven critically ill.

Fifty-two persons are in government quarantine, while 30,807 are at home.

