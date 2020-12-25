Vendors protest closure of Musgrave Market in Portland

The police in Port Antonio, Portland have been kept busy as vendors who operate at the Musgrave Market have been blocking the main thoroughfare to protest the closure of the facility by the municipality.

It has been a cat-and-mouse game between the police and vendors as the latter have been remounting debris to block a section of West Street, bringing vehicular traffic to a halt.

The irate vendors complained bitterly that the closure of the market will result in their produce going bad or damaged.

Local government minister Desmond McKenzie had earlier announced that markets islandwide will remain closed on Christmas Day.

While admitting to being aware of the announcement, the vendors say that they are accustomed to ply their wares on Christmas Day in order to make an extra dollar.

They argued that this was even more significant to them in light of the downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Gareth Davis Snr

