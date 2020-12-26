Clarendon church cheers community with evening carols

The church of the United Brethren in Christ, Content, Clarendon, since Monday has been treating shut-ins from the church with the sweet sounds of Christmas carols in the evenings.

Paula Walker, a member of the choir team, said it was the norm for communities such as Four Paths, Foga Road, Mineral Heights, Cherry Tree Lane and Swansea to wake up to the joyful sounds of Christmas carols from the most energetic and determined set of carollers who travelled the miles in a jam-packed van to spread Christmas cheers.

With the COVID-19 pandemic a big factor, the group now has changed strategies. Instead of taking it to the streets, they are now focusing on the shut-ins, singing carols to them and then closing in prayer.

The carolling that normally takes place in the early mornings have also been shifted to the evenings.

“There has also been a decrease in the number of carollers, but nothing can stop this time honoured to Jesus Christ our Lord and Saviour. The tradition of spreading Christmas cheers and to echo the message of the angels, ‘Peace on earth and goodwill to all men’,” shared Walker.

Sharing on the annual activity, Walker said the church has had a long history of Christmas carolling which began in the late ‘70s and has remained a feature until today.

Walker, who relived the joys of carolling in yesteryears, said she will miss some of the fun things they used to do.

“Each morning at 4:00, it was a joy to see everyone, including the not so young and the ones that can’t sing without a song sheet, all decked out to brave the cold. The route would be told beforehand and others would join along the way,” she shared, adding that the beauty of carolling was seeing persons turning on their outdoor lights or the lights on their Christmas tree at the sound of the carollers.

“If you are in your bed it is a glorious sound and it causes a rush of excitement, so much so that others would leave their beds to join the throng. It brought excitement both to the carollers and listeners,” she recalled.

The carolling ended yesterday morning with special service at the church.