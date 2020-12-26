No COVID deaths on Christmas Day; 87 new cases

Deaths from COVID-19 in Jamaica remained stable on Christmas Day, with the number of fatalities from the disease remaining at 294 for the past day, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reports.

However, there are two new deaths under investigation, increasing the number fatalities being probed to 25.

Eighty-seven people are in hospital with the disease, nine of whom are critically ill and eight experiencing moderate symptoms.

Another 87 people have contracted the disease.

New cases were recorded in all parishes, except Hanover.

Kingston and St Andrew had the highest number of new cases, with 20, followed by neighbouring St Catherine with 16. Westmoreland and St James had 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 each; Trelawny nine, St Ann seven, Manchester 5; St Mary and Portland three new cases each and St Thomas, one.

One hundred and forty-four people are now well, after contracting the disease bringing the total recoveries since March to 9,881. This means that of the total 12,684 people who have contracted COVID-19 since March, nearly 78 per cent have recovered.

More than two per cent have died.

