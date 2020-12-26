PAHO issues guidelines for food safety during COVID Christmas

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), has issued, what it describes as, “five keys” for food safety in the Caribbean and other places this Christmas, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the holiday season, food is prepared in large quantities and quite ahead of time, which increases the risks of FBDs (food-borne disease),” PAHO said in a statement.

“This holiday season will be atypical due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

PAHO said bacteria, viruses, parasites or fungi; toxic chemicals or foreign physical agents, such as soil, hair or insects, are “a risk for our health."

Forego some Christmas traditions

The regional health organisation also urged people to continue to maintain practises to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Washing our hands frequently not only prevents FBDs, but also COVID-19,” it added.

PAHO said dangerous microbes are in soil, air, water, animals and humans, and that these germs are transferred through hands, wipes or soiled cloths and kitchenware, particularly cutting boards.

“During the holidays, it is common to cook with our family and/or our friends,” it said. “This year, if possible, do not follow this tradition; and, in case you do, wear [a] mask when preparing and serving food; limit the number of guests, and restrict the access to the areas where food is manipulated. Practise social distancing to prevent infections.”

PAHO also advised people to keep raw food separated from cooked food, in order to avoid cross-contamination.

“It is very important to cook food thoroughly, in order to kill the dangerous microbes it may contain," the regional body added.

“Special attention should be paid to food such as ground beef, rolled meat, large chunks of meat and chicken, fish, pork, eggs and products such as mayonnaise, pastry cream, etc.,” it said. “Food should be either very hot or very cold since, at these temperatures, microbes cannot reproduce.”

