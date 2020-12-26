Police name two wanted men, amid Christmas Day, Boxing Day upsurge in Rose Town

The police have revealed the names of two men who they say are wanted, after an exchange with gunmen in Rose Town, Kingston, this morning.

The lawmen have beefed up their presence in the area since Christmas Day, when 24-year-old Jermaine Mowatt, otherwise called ‘Boy Boy’, and 20-year-old Romaine Atkinson were murdered. Mowatt is from a Spanish Town Road address in Kingston 11 and Atkinson from Tewari Crescent, Kingston 13.

The police say about 7:00 a.m. today they heard explosions while on patrol in the area and saw a group of armed men, who they engaged. A Single Action nine millimetre pistol with two rounds, and a Glock 27 pistol loaded with eight .40 cartridges were seized during the incident.

The cops have since named Preston Evan, otherwise called ‘ Zazu’ and Dennis Mundel, also known as ‘Ginsing’ as wanted.

They also named five other persons of interest who can assist with their investigations. They are:

A man known only as ‘Taliban’ A man known only as ‘Ozil’ Ojingo Duhaney Daniel Duhaney, otherwise called ‘ Dan Dan’ Daniel Atkinson, otherwise called ‘Poppa’

The men are being asked to turn themselves in to the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) immediately.

Anyone knowing their whereabouts are also being asked to contact the Denham Town CIB

at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.