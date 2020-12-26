Toronto deputy mayor brings Christmas cheer to Central Kingston

Toronto’s deputy mayor, Jamaican Michael Thompson, partnered with Grace Foods Canada to spread goodwill and cheer during the Yuletide season with a donation of some $1 million worth of food supplies to residents of Central Kingston whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

Keisha Francis, director of digital media, community and social development in the Office of the Toronto Deputy Mayor, told The Gleaner that Thompson agreed to sponsor the initiative following a request from the member of parliament (MP) for Central Kingston, Donovan Williams.

Consequently, Francis said the deputy mayor decided to source food items through Grace Foods Canada and ship them to Jamaica for distribution by the MP to residents of the constituency who have been having a difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“MP for Central Kingston, Donovan Williams, reached out to Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson’s office, seeking assistance for residents who are in need this Christmas,” Francis said.

“He mentioned that COVID-19 has affected several residents in his constituency who are unable to provide basic needs for their families due to loss of jobs and other economic factors. These residents include seniors, persons with disabilities, single-parent families, and adults in need,” she explained.

Care packages containing canned foods such as corned beef, mackerel, sardines, sausages, as well as rice, sugar, cooking oil, coconut powder, and drink mixes were distributed by Williams and his team to residents in Allman Town, Franklyn Town, East Street, among other areas in the constituency, over three days on Wednesday, Thursday and Christmas Day.

“Being a Jamaican native, Deputy Mayor Thompson is always delighted to assist his fellow Jamaicans where possible,” Francis added.