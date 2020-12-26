Two guns seized, 13 arrested in St Catherine, Kingston

Two firearms, including a high-powered rifle, were seized, and a dozen people arrested in operations by the police in St Catherine and Kingston during Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, the St Catherine North Police recovered an M16 Colt rifle and 15 5.6 rounds of ammunition in an open lot in Greendale, Spanish Town. No one was arrested in relation to the find.

And, Christmas Day, the police say they seized a nine millimetre Taurus pistol with 14 rounds of ammunition in Kingston Central. The pistol was found on Christmas morning. One man was arrested

Meanwhile, in a series of snap raids in St Catherine, the St Catherine North Police arrested 12 people for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Five sound systems and a quantity of assorted liquor were also seized by the police.

