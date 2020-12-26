US-based Adventist leader and daughter abducted in Haiti

A US-based Seventh-day Adventist leader and his daughter have been reportedly kidnapped in Haiti.

According to Adventist today, Elder Ellie Henry, the president of the Seventh-day Adventist Chruch's Inter-American Division, and his daughter, Irma Henry, were kidnapped after leaving the Haiti Adventist Hospital, Felmathe in the capital, Port-au-Prince on Christmas Eve. They were heading to a relative's house.

Irma Henry is chief of physical therapy at the hospital. Her parents were on a short holiday visit to Haiti. The father and daughter had left the hospital by a private vehicle at about 6:00 p.m., Adventist Today quoted a report from Haitibones.org. However, they did not arrive at their expected destination.

Kidnappers contacted a relative, saying that they were holding the father and daughter for a ransom of US$5 million.

