Men injured after truck overturned, in stable condition

The police say two men who were injured after a truck, carrying a load of soil, overturned along Spanish Town Road in the Corporate Area yesterday morning, remain in hospital in stable condition.

The incident happened about 10:00 a.m on Boxing Day.

In a video being circulated, persons, including the police, can be seen frantically digging through the rubble to rescue one of the men, as he cries in agony. The man is constantly reassured by his rescuers that he will be alright. He's eventually freed and placed in the back of a police pick-up truck and rushed to hospital.

A second man, who appeared motionless while lying on the ground, was also rushed to hospital.

