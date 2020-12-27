One more COVID death on Boxing Day; 39 new cases; 138 recover

One person died from COVID-19 on Boxing Day, increasing fatalities from the disease to 295 since March.

The victim is a 72 year-old man from Clarendon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reported.

Nine people are in critical condition in hospital and 15 others are experiencing moderate effects of the infectious disease. Overall, however, 85 people have been hospitalised for treatment.

There were no new cases of deaths being investigated, the ministry noted, leaving the number of deaths being probed at 25.

Thirty-nine more people have contracted COVID-19, bringing the number of cases confirmed since March 10 to 12,723.

However, recoveries have continued to outpace the number of new cases, with 138 people being deemed well in the past 24 hours. This means 10,019 people have now recovered or nearly 79 per cent of confirmed cases.

The majority of new cases were from St Catherine, which recorded 16 new cases, followed by Manchester with 10 new cases. Clarendon, Kingston and St Andrew, St Elizabeth, St James, St Mary and Westmoreland all recorded two new cases each. Hanover had one case, while St Thomas and Trelawny had no new cases.

