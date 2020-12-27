Police commissioner pays Christmas visit to St Catherine South Police to boost morale

Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson visited several police stations in the St Catherine South Police division on Christmas Day to bring cheer and boost morale during the festive season.

The commissioner visited the Old Harbour, Portmore and Bridgeport police stations.

On his visit to Old Harbour, which recently underwent refurbishment, Major General Anderson welcomed the infrastructural improvements to the facility, noting the added comfort the enhancements provided for staff and residents of the area. He also commended the team of police personnel in the Old Harbour and Old Harbour Bay areas for their continued efforts.

“The staff morale has improved tremendously” he noted in a release. “They’re offering top quality service and we continue to improve that.”

He also congratulated the Portmore Police Station for its record of having the best lock-up in the Area Five region, and recognised their efforts to see to the needs of inmates on Christmas Day. The Portmore Police cooked soup for the inmates.

At the Bridgeport station Major General Anderson also congratulated the team of policemen and policewomen for the high standard of customer service they provided.

“I have been particularly encouraged by the ripple of demonstrable kindness that has brought relief to our children, the elderly, afflicted and many other Jamaicans throughout 2020. These acts of kindness bring joy and inspire hope," the commissioner said. "They are a constant reminder that we are a 'Force for good', not only during the season of giving, but year round,” he concluded.

