Police in Guyana probing Christmas Day murders of mother and daughter

The police in Guyana have launched a probe, following the murder of a mother and daughter on Christmas Day.

The lawmen report that the bodies of Tara Krishram, 34 and her 11 year-old daughter were found in a bedroom in the house late Friday.

It’s reported that the two appeared to have been beaten and slashed to death.

According to the police, a Cuban national, Joel Rodrigues – the lover of the 34 year old woman, who lived in the same house- as the main suspect.

The two, were reportedly overheard in an argument on Christmas night in the home after Krishram returned from visiting a relative.

The bodies were found by her father who lives in the same house.

The elderly man told investigators that he last saw his daughter’s Cuban boyfriend on Christmas night, moments after hearing the two in an argument in the backroom of the house.

The father reportedly spent most of Saturday sleeping and later in the day he went to his daughter’s room and it was then that the bodies of his daughter and granddaughter were discovered.

A post-mortem examination of the bodies is expected to be carried out this week.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.