Rev Dr Nicolette Evans empowering Christians to live their best lives

Rev Dr Nicolette Evans has been teaching not only Christians, but others to live their best lives.

Evans, who has been impacting lives through Glory-Carriers International Ministries where she ministers, said she is driven by a desire to see the people of God grow in every area of their lives.

She told Family and Religion that she gave her heart to Jesus when she was 15 years old, and started ministering two years later.

Evans will be the first to admit that her Christian walk has not always been what it should be. She admits to challenges, including failed relationships, issues with personal finances and depression at one point in her life. However, through them all, she said following God’s instructions has seen her emerging triumphant over every situation.

Born into humble beginnings to a mother who was only 15 years old, and fathered by a 19-year-old, who struggled to raise her, she recalled them doing everything to ensure she was able to succeed in life. They taught her the importance of being focused on goals.

Evans’ struggles and eventual achievements have seen her forming the Nickrain Foundation, which is geared towards assisting persons who are facing the same life challenges that she did.

“It was borne out of this desire to help students that have achieved academic excellence even though they may have financial challenges at home. Scholarships and assistance are given to these students to motivate them to excel,” shared Evans, adding that her faith in Christ, her experiences, and the seeds of her mentors and destiny helpers in her life have moulded her character, tenacity, drive and passion.

With over 16 years of training and experience in credit and finance, Evans is now using it to empower others to plan carefully where their finances are concerned.

On Saturday, January 2, 2021, she will be hosting a special Zoom session titled ‘Help Me Fix My Credit – Managing My Finances’.

According to Evans, one of the greatest challenges young people and adults alike face is the problem of effective money management.

Whether or not they are Christians, for many it is an elusive thing trying to budget, spend wisely and live within their means, in order to stay out of debt.

Having been witness to what she terms the “one-sided distribution of wealth creation, not only in the society, but also in the church”, Evans said as a good soldier and a representative in the Kingdom of God, she wants to address the imbalance by imparting knowledge.

