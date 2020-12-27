Ten year-old boy goes missing on Boxing Day

The police have issued a high alert for 10 year-old Joshua Robinson of Carpenter Road, Kingston 10, who went missing yesterday, Boxing Day.

Joshua is of dark complexion, slim build and about 104 centimetres or three feet, five inches tall, the police say.

They reported that about 8:00 a.m. yesterday, Joshua was seen at home wearing a red shirt, blue jeans shorts and a pair of black and blue stripped sneakers. No has been able to successful contact him since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Joshua Robinson is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111; call the 119 emergency number, or contact the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.