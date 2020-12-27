Trinidad man to face court for murder of Jamaican

A 25 year-old man in Trinidad and Tobago, who has been charged with the murder a Jamaican man, is to appear in court in the twin-island republic tomorrow.

Kadeem Williams, also known as “Circles” of Laventille on Trinidad's east-west corridor, has also been charged with possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police in Trinidad report that on the morning of December 16, the victim, Neil Johnson, who is from May Pen, Clarendon, was in the company of another man along the Brian Lara Promenade, when they were approached and held up by an armed assailant.

During the incident, the gunman, later identified as Williams, fired several shots in the direction of the men before running off.

Officers on patrol in the area observed the gunman running along the Promenade and apprehended him shortly after.

A silver Glock 48 pistol and a magazine with five rounds of ammunition were found in his possession.

Johnson, who suffered gunshot wounds, was taken to hospital for treatment, where he died a day later.

Following investigations, Williams was charged on Friday.

