Full Text | RJRGLEANER chairman rues political backing, board tables new policy

The chairman of the RJRGLEANER Group Joseph Matalon has now said he would never again publicly endorse a political candidate.

At the same time, he says the board of the media conglomerate has updated its corporate governance guidelines now restricting political affiliation for directors.

“Our board has determined that no one active in politics will serve on our board and directors will not make endorsements of anyone seeking or holding political office,” Matalon said in a statement Monday.

The chairman had come under intense criticism for publicly endorsing Mark Golding in October this year in his bid to become president of the People’s National Party (PNP).

According to Matalon, he has listened to the journalistic staff of the media group of which The Gleaner is apart, and understands how, as Chairman, his freedom of expression has to be exercised for all our stakeholders.

See Matalon’s full statement below:

Recently, I endorsed a friend and business associate for the leadership of one of our major political parties. My endorsement led to many reactions, some positive, some negative.

To understand how I was looking at this is to understand my background. I take pride in the fact that I grew up in a family that has been fiercely patriotic, hard-working and honest - always being responsive to the need to give public service irrespective of whether under a JLP or PNP administration. I have done so openly. So, I did not see it being an issue to endorse someone whom I think would make a positive contribution to Jamaica.

However, having reflected on the reactions and having had the opportunity to discuss what that support has meant to colleague directors, to managers, and to staff, I have concluded that whatever my intentions were, my statement has provided an opening for some to question the journalistic independence and fairness of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group in what we have been doing for more than 186 years, and I regret that.

Having heard especially from our journalistic staff, who put their lives, their reputation, their families, and their professional integrity on the line daily, in a highly polarised political environment, I understand how, as Chairman, my freedom of expression has to be exercised for all our stakeholders.

It should not go unnoticed that in a show of the strength of the journalism in our Group, my actions then, were questioned, on-air by our own journalists, and were tested just like the views of any other in public life. That is the strength of our journalistic independence. Among other things, I was asked if I would do a similar thing again. At the time, I said I would have to give it serious consideration.

I have given it serious consideration and I can now answer unequivocally. I would not do it again. My intentions were not partisan, but for the benefit of our media institutions, our workers, and especially our journalists, I would not do similarly again.

I will, however, continue to champion the independence of our journalism as long as I am chairman; I have worked with the Corporate Governance Committee of the Board, to revise and where necessary, establish policies to ensure that at all levels we are committed to guarding the editorial credibility, independence and integrity required to retain your trust and the prestige we have built over decades through our journalism.

Do not be mistaken, our workers and specifically our journalists have had strong and clear guidelines on political affiliation, with such affiliation being restricted at the journalistic level. Guidelines will now also apply to our Board of Directors. The existing guidelines have served to make our journalism strong. Strong enough to in part be responsible for Jamaica’s consistent top ten ranking globally for press freedom.

Management and staff have ensured that strong independent operation, even when we have had politically active members on the Boards of Radio Jamaica and The Gleaner Company.

Over the years, we have had JLP senators, a PNP senator, an independent senator, at least one director who has gone on to be a PNP Minister of Government, at least four directors who have gone on to be JLP Ministers (including two current ones) on our Board. In fact, we have had a former JLP Chairman as Editor in Chief of The Gleaner.

So, there have been people politically active on our Board, but it has never prevented our journalism from being independent and fair.

In this era, our board has determined that no one active in politics will serve on our board and directors will not make endorsements of anyone seeking or holding political office.

Under my Chairmanship, I give you the commitment that these clear, updated, and expanded guidelines will be championed for our companies, all our staff, and for our country’s sake. In full transparency, we share our corporate governance guidelines with you and invite you to continue to support our mission to be true, credible, and reliable in what we do.

