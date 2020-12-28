Gov't closes Lime, Maiden cays following COVID breaches

The Government has ordered the immediate closure of Lime and Maiden cays off the coast of Kingston following reports of “glaring and continuous” breaches of COVID-19 protocols.

In a statement Monday afternoon, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODEPM) said the closure will remain in effect until January 15, 2021.

ODPEM also advised that the laws applicable to mainland Jamaica are applicable to the cays.

It said the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard and the Marine Police will continue to monitor the cays and will vigorously enforce the orders under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

On the weekend, videos emerged on social media showing yacht parties on the cays.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.