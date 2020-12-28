High turbidity forces shutdown of some NWC plants in St Mary

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that high turbidity levels at the water sources have forced the shutdown of operations at some of its plants in St Mary.

The impact facilities are the White River, Bonny Gate, and Palmetto Grove water plants.

Customers are being advised that the facilities will be re-started as soon as conditions are favourable for water supply distribution.

Areas impacted are Endeavour, Cascade, St. Mary Country Club, Charles Town, Rock Cottage, Industry Pen Housing Scheme, Palmetto Grove, Bonny Gate and environs.

The NWC has apologised for any inconvenience caused and is assuring that every effort will be made to restore water supply within the shortest possible time.

