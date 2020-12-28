Linstead Grand Market affected by COVID fears

The turnout at the annual Christmas Eve grand market in Linstead was severely affected this year because of COVID-19 fears.

Thousands of vendors and shoppers who usually fill the Linstead Market, Rose Duncan Square and several main streets in Linstead, stayed away from the event as the parish grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Considered one of the largest grand markets in the country, the customary day and night event was slated to be convened from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The police, however, started closing down the event from as early as 9 p.m. in order to ensure that the handful of shoppers and vendors who were in the town square adhered to the 10 p.m. COVID-19 curfew stipulations.

With the absence of rides and other attractions for the children in the Rose Duncan Park, only a small number of shoppers and their children were seen in the square at the time of the announcement.

Richard Stephenson, who has been selling women clothing at the grand market for 10 years, after the police made the announcement by loud speaker that all would be required to leave the streets by 9 p.m., said he was not perturbed by them shutting it down an hour before the time stipulated by the authorities.

“Because I know that many people would not come out because of the crisis, I made sure I was here early to get whatever sale I could,” he told The Gleaner.

“I am satisfied with what I was able to make, I give thanks. I am not complaining, I am just going to do what the officers instructed us to do,” Stephenson added.

Devon, who sells toys, was surrounded by a group of children and their parents when the announcement was made about 8 p.m. He also expressed gratefulness for what he was able to achieve.

“Well, I am thankful for what I was able to do, with the crowd not what it was like last year. I am happy that I made something to feed my four children,” he said.

The processed food vendors were more affected. One jerk chicken vendor said he was ready to pack up the chicken he had prepared and try to sell it on his way home.

The Linstead police said there were no reports of any incident throughout the day.

