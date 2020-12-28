Police appeal for help to identify body of man found in St Andrew

The public’s help is being sought by the police to identify the body of a male which was discovered on Cassia Park Road in St Andrew.

The police say the body is of dark complexion, slim built, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and is about six feet long.

It has a tattoo of ‘freddie krueger’ on the chest, and a tattoo of a clock, an eye, and a lady’s face on the back.

The word ‘Shaq’ is also tattooed on the left arm.

It is reported that about 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2020, residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

On their arrival, the police say the body was seen lying on the roadway with gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation or identifying the body is being asked to contact the Half-Way-Tree Criminal Investigation Branch at 876-926-8185, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

