Three more COVID-19 deaths, nine new cases

Jamaica on Sunday recorded three more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 298.

Those who have died are:

* An 81-year-cold male from St James.

* An 87-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.

* An 89-year-old male from St Ann.

One other fatality is being probed.

Meanwhile, there were nine new cases with ages ranging from 20 to 80 years, pushing the total to 12,732 with 2,115 being active.

All nine of the new cases are women.

In the meantime, there were 142 more recoveries, increasing the total to 10,161.

Some 83 persons are in hospital with nine being moderately ill and eight critically ill.

Sixty-two persons are in government quarantine, while 27,687 are at home.

