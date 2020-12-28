Update | How the police cut down one of Clarendon’s most wanted men

The police have released details of what they describe as an intelligence-driven operation in May Day, Manchester on Sunday evening in which one of Clarendon’s most wanted criminals was killed.

The deceased, 26-year-old Fitzroy Coore, otherwise called ‘OJ’ was a key lieutenant of the Effortville, Clarendon-based Lion Paw Gang and a member of the Bucks Common or Bucknor Gang.

The police say he was a notorious violence producer who was being sought for murder and shooting with intent.

They also report that Coore was actively planning to launch attacks in Effortville in reprisal for a recent double murder.

According to the police, about 6 p.m on December 27, members of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Division (CTOC) went to premises in May Day, about 20 kilometres south of the capital, Mandeville.

The police say they announced themselves and asked that the occupants get out of the building and surrender.

It is further reported that Coore appeared on the verandah, using two women as human shields.

The police say they when they sought to apprehend him, he engaged an cop in a tussle.

According to the police, during the tussle, Coore pulled a gun from his waistband, at which point another cop shot him.

A 9mm handgun was reportedly seized.

The police say Coore was taken to a nearby medical facility where he was pronounced dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey says law enforcement authorities had been tracking Coore for several years, interrupting his criminal activities in the process.

He has also commended detectives from CTOC, the National Intelligence Bureau as well as Clarendon and the Jamaica Defence Force for their support in closing in on the wanted man.

"Their excellent investigations gave us pin-point accuracy as to the whereabouts of one of the most feared violence producers in Clarendon. Thankfully, he is no longer a threat to the lives and livelihoods of the people of Jamaica," said Bailey.

COORE'S CRIME LOG



Was wanted for the August 22, 2019 murders of Malaino March otherwise called ‘Mullings’ and Stephen Sharpe alias ‘Shawn’ or ‘Percy’



Wanted for wounding with intent in relation to a two-year-old girl



​Was a person of interest in at least 11 murders and four shootings in Clarendon



Was a key member of a criminal network operating in Clarendon, Manchester, St Elizabeth and St Catherine



​Had been evading police dragnets since 2015.

