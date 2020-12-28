Wanted man killed in Manchester police shootout

The police are reporting that a man was fatally shot during a confrontation with cops on Morgan’s Drive in Manchester on Sunday.

The incident happened about 6:15 p.m.

The deceased has been identified by the police as 26-year-old Fitzroy Coore, otherwise called ‘OJ’, of Alexander Drive, Farm district, Clarendon.

Coore was listed by the police as one of Clarendon’s most wanted.

The police say a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing seventeen 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized during the incident.

They say the matter has been reported to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau and the Independent Commission of Investigations.

