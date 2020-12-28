Welcome to Jamaica! - PICA seeking to roll out temporary residency programme for foreigners

WESTERN BUREAU:

Andrew Wynter, the chief executive officer of the Passport, Immigration and Citizenships Agency (PICA), says international travellers will soon be able to live and work in Jamaica under its temporary residency programme that is being developed.

According to him, international guests will enjoy the privileges of living and working here for upwards of a year with possible extensions, without having to worry about their immigration status when the programme is rolled out after it gets the requisite government clearance.

In an interview with The Gleaner following the recent official opening of the new PICA regional office in Fairview, Montego Bay, St James, Wynter said a paper with guidelines outlining the granting of temporary residency for visitors to Jamaica has been submitted to the Cabinet for its review and approval.

FUTURE PLANS

Should the programme get the requisite approval in the near future, Wynter said it could provide international visitors who are seeking to make Jamaica their temporary home until the COVID-19 situation in their country of origin is brought under control, clearance to remain in the country.

“With the temporary residency, we know some persons, because of the pandemic (COVID-19), they would want to stay in Jamaica for a year. This will allow them to live in Jamaica and work without worrying about any immigration status,” said Wynter.

The PICA boss said the agency, which falls under the ambit of the Ministry of National Security, is anxiously awaiting Cabinet’s approval so that the new protocol can fall in place.

“As soon as it is approved, that is another product and service that the agency will be happy to provide for our visitors, guests, and other persons who wish to come into the country,” added Wynter.

Wynter said that in 2019, more than 4,000 people were granted Jamaican citizenship status. He is urging all foreign nationals who are desirous of making Jamaica their home, to apply for permanent residency or to seek to become a naturalised Jamaican citizen.

editorial@gleanerjm.com