20 additional COVID-19 cases, no new fatality

Jamaica on Monday recorded 20 additional COVID-19 cases, with ages ranging from 17 to 52 years, pushing the tally to 12,752 with 2,089 being active.

Of the cases, five are men and 15 are women.

Meanwhile, no new death was recorded, keeping that figure at 298.

In the meantime, there were 46 more recoveries, increasing the total to 10,207.

Some 78 persons are in hospital with seven being moderately ill and eight critically ill.

Sixty-five persons are in government quarantine, while 27,185 are at home.

