Green calls for fish farmers to adopt new technology

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, is calling for fish farmers to infuse new technology into fish farming.

Green said that with the increased demand for tilapia, there are tremendous opportunities available for diversification by fisherfolk into aquaculture.

Pointing out that aquaculture is one of the fastest-growing fields in agriculture in the world, he said that Jamaica cannot afford to be left behind.

He was speaking during a tour of Longville Park Farm in Clarendon on Monday where he observed tilapia farming being done by Donnie Bunting.

In praising Bunting for his scientific approach to fresh-water farming, Green said he wanted other parts of Jamaica to embrace the research and technology employed by him in relation to tilapia and called for the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) to provide the necessary technical support to farmers working in collaboration with Bunting.

“We want to engage more farmers to see what is possible,” said Green, who encouraged the NFA to coordinate tours to the farm as part of the Ministry’s efforts to promote aquaculture.

“There was a time that we were the pioneers in the Caribbean and again, unfortunately, we have fallen behind, but the good thing is that we can get back there,” he said.

In keeping with the increased emphasis on aquaculture, Green said the Ministry will be spearheading the charge in promoting increased consumption of tilapia to fill the demand as well as tapping into the export market through a public education campaign to be launched in 2021.

Additionally, he said the Ministry will be expanding its hatchery, working in collaboration with Bunting in terms of the genetic work that he has done, to ensure the correct brood stock is provided.

For his part, Bunting revealed that since the start of the year, there has been a dramatic increase in demand for tilapia locally.

The ability to supply the market, however, has been hampered by the nine-month crop cycle, the lengthy process to increase brood stock numbers, and outdated farming methods employed by some farmers that do not maximise productivity levels.

“Most fish farms operate at the semi-intensive production level, and Longville Park Farm has now transitioned to the intensive level,” he said.

