Growth & Jobs | ‘Chart your own path’ - Sought-after motivational speaker explains how to unlock your potential

International motivational speaker, author, and professional development coach Jeffrey Azan is urging persons to chart their own path and not the “scripted” path of others.

He pointed out: “Some of you, your script has told you ‘this is as good as it gets’, and you have already gotten all you were hoping to get.” He continued: “It is the scripting that creates the limitations.”

However, the professional-development coach posited that the script can be rewritten. He encouraged participants to “take the time and really sit back and acknowledge that you are abundant and that you have abundance”.

Azan made these statements at a virtual financial-wellness seminar recently hosted by JN Fund Managers Limited and JN General Insurance Company Limited under the theme ‘Choosing a Path for Your Financial Future Amid the Pandemic … Refresh or Remain?’

SETTING GOALS

Azan stated that persons have the ability to create and conjure and should tap into this so that their goals become achievable. He added that goals should be set within the context of “abundance”.

Referencing himself, Azan shared that there was a point in his life when he considered killing himself as he did not see much happening for him. However, he overcame these negative thoughts and challenged his energies to unlock his potential.

He is now a sought-after motivational speaker who presents at workshops and offers coaching strategies that help people and organisations to maximise their potential. This includes the publishing of his first book, Self-Discussions: Weekly Lessons from Life.

Azan also shared how he was able to pivot from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which cancelled all confirmed speaking engagements and resulted in the immediate loss of income for the rest of the year. Luckily, due to prior investments holdings, he has been able to weather the effects and has been able to devote more time to writing another book.

Allan Lewis, managing director of JN Fund Managers, who also addressed the seminar, said that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected employment, with the data showing that Jamaica’s unemployment rate is currently projected to remain elevated in the short term.

Tourism Sector

He noted that the hardest hit is the tourism sector, which has been operating at a significantly lower capacity.

“Despite those challenges, we still have some areas to celebrate as the pandemic has opened economic opportunities for some entrepreneurs who have seized the prospects to be innovative and grow. For other businesses, the environment has forced them to pivot,” he pointed out.

JN Fund Managers Limited is a licensed securities dealer and a full-service investment manager offering wealth management, asset management, and pension-fund administration, as well as investment banking. It is also a member of the Jamaica Stock Exchange and a Bank of Jamaica Primary Dealer. The company began in 1996 as Investment Managers Limited and was restructured in 2000 to form JN Fund Managers Limited.