HIC Foundation gifts Jamaica $70m in cardiovascular services

Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death and disability in Jamaica, accounting for thousands of deaths and disabilities annually, plus thousands of lost hours in productivity. The adverse impact of cardiovascular diseases on the health and economic fortunes of Jamaicans have become more acute because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recognising the severe economic and health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly among the economically disadvantaged in Jamaica, especially those with underlying cardiovascular disease or at risk for heart disease, the Heart Institute of the Caribbean (HIC) Foundation has created a Community COVID Relief Plan to assist the most vulnerable. The HIC Foundation has allocated the sum of $70 million for in-kind gifts in cardiovascular services at the HIC and HIC Heart Hospital to assist indigent and vulnerable patients with cardiovascular diseases. Some $5 million will be allotted to each parish.

To be eligible for the HIC COVID Relief Plan, persons can be nominated by an organisation or can apply to the HIC Community COVID Relief Plan. The nominee must be a Jamaican citizen residing in Jamaica or legally registered in Jamaica and possess a valid government ID. The grant amount will be a maximum of $50,000 per person to be applied to the cost of services at the HIC or HIC Heart Hospital. All applications will be screened in order to qualify for the grant. The grant may be utilised at any HIC location in Jamaica, and is valid and redeemable until December 31, 2021.

Minors under the age of 18 are eligible for the HIC Relief Plan, but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Persons interested in applying to the fund can call the HIC or HIC Heart Hospital at 876 906 2107 ,or email info@caribbeanheart.com.