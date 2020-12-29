Mother, sister detained in relation to dismembered man

The mother and sister of a St Mary man have been detained in connection with the discovery of body parts suspected to be his in the community of Tank Lane, Oracabessa, St Mary.

Twenty-six-year-old Jerome Forrester also of Tank Lane in Oracabessa was reported missing by his sister on Monday, December 28.

The Oracabessa police say about 9:30 a.m., residents launched a search for Forrester and discovered the body parts in knitted bags in bushes at the back of his house.

The legs and hands are still missing.

Have information that can help the police?

Call:

Oracabessa Police - 876-975-3233

Crime Stop at 311

Police 119

