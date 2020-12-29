Nine J’cans selected for US young leaders fellowship

The United States Embassy on Monday announced the 2021 cohort from Jamaica for the US Department of State’s Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) Fellowship Program. This programme will begin in January 2021 and closes in April 2021, bringing together 263 young leaders from 37 countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada for a virtual fellowship. This year, nine young leaders from Jamaica have been accepted out of over 2,300 applicants.

The 2021 YLAI Fellowship Program, sponsored by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the US Department of State, includes a three-month virtual fellowship between January and April 2021. During this time, participants will complete the YLAI Entrepreneurial Leadership Curriculum and will work with a US host organisation for four weeks. They will also be paired with a designated mentor and will collaborate with other fellows to address shared foreign policy challenges throughout the exchange. Additionally, they will engage in live events and cross-cultural activities.

The programme is a collaborative, enriching experience that combines technical entrepreneurship training with leadership development and networking opportunities. Jamaica’s cohort of YLAI Fellows are entrepreneurs from various sectors, including agriculture, education, youth and community development, civic engagement, hospitality management, product development and distribution. The Jamaican participants are Adrian Watson, chief executive officer (CEO) of Honai Beez Apiary; Audley Reid, CEO of R.A. Williams Distributors Ltd; Deleen Powell, co-owner, director, and secretary of Newman Farms; Godiva Golding, founder of STEAM House Network; Kimone Knight, founder of Xensitive Care Ltd; Kimone Kerr, chief executive officer of The Exuberant Overseas Placement Agency; Patrique Goodall, founder of Likkle Tea; Randall Richards, founder and director, Mint Creative; and Danielle Terrelonge, founder of Hmgrwn & Co.

The YLAI Fellowship Program will begin on January 11 at the virtual opening orientation hosted by IREX, followed by the four-week fellowship. The programme concludes with a virtual closing forum in April. Fellows return to their ventures with new skills, resources, ongoing support from their US counterparts and a broader network, strengthening business ties between the US and Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada. The https://ylai.state.gov/ website includes information about the YLAI Professional Fellowship Program and the YLAI network. Follow the fellowship on social media using #YLAI2021Innovators.