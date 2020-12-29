Robinson calls for release of pension payments

The Opposition is calling for the immediately release of payments to the thousands of Government pensioners who did not receive their pension cheques or deposits for December.

Opposition spokesman of finance, Julian Robinson, says, especially in the Christmas season, a delay in the payment spells untold and unnecessary hardship for pensioners.

"The vast majority of these pensioners depend solely on their pension payment to survive, and in particular, to purchase food and medication and are now suffering as a result of the non-payment of their pension," Robinson said in a statement.

Robinson says he knows of pensioners who submitted their life certificates for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and received payments for October and November but none this month.

He says the issue needs to be resolved quickly.

The Opposition is urging the Government not to prolong the worries of pensioners by waiting until the next payment due date in January 2021 to make the payments.

“Further delay will only cause untold hardship to the pensioners who would have gone two months without receiving a payment.” Robinson said.

