Second man charged with murder of sisters in Mona Commons

The police are reporting that a second man has been charged in relation to the shooting deaths of two sisters in Mona Commons, St Andrew.

Charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition is 30-year-old Shawn Clarke, otherwise called ‘Bredda’, a livestock farmer of August Town Road, African Gardens, Kingston 7.

His court date is being finalised.

Recently, the police charged 22-year-old Oshane Plummer, otherwise called ‘Steady’, of Tavern Drive, Kingston 6, with two counts of murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

On September 17, Renae Martell, 23, and Shanna-Kay Hunter, 31, were shot in their yard by gunmen.

The police reported that about 2:15 p.m. four other armed suspects travelling on motorcycles in Mona Commons approached and shot Hunter and Martell.

They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigations led to Plummer’s arrest and he was charged on Thursday, December 10.

Meanwhile, the police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the other suspects involved in the incident to contact the Major Investigation Division at 876-758-5048, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

