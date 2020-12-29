St James police seize illegal gun in Norwood

Officers assigned to the St James Police Division seized a Glock nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing three 9mm cartridges during an operation in Norwood on Monday, December 28.

Reports from the Freeport Police are that about 3:30 p.m., a team was conducting a search of a premises when the firearm and ammunition were found at the rear of the property.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigation continues.

