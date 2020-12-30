Illegal firearm, ammunition seized in abandoned building

Cops attached to the St Catherine South Police Division on Monday seized a nine millimetre Glock pistol with a magazine containing eighteen 9mm rounds of ammunition during a joint police-military operation on Big Lane in Central Village.

The police report that about 12:45 p.m., personnel were in the area when an abandoned building was searched and the illegal weapon and ammunition were found inside.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.