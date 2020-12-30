Jamaica’s COVID-19 deaths pass 300 mark

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded four more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 302.

Those who have died are:

* A 72-year-old male from St James.

* A 56-year-old male from St James.

* An 83-year-old male from Westmoreland.

* An 82-year-old female from St James.

The health ministry says all four deaths were formerly under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 41 new cases with ages ranging from nine to 90 years, pushing the total to 12,793 with 2,018 being active.

Of the new cases, 19 are males and 33 are females.

In the meantime, there were 112 more recoveries, increasing the total to 10,319.

Some 89 persons are in hospital with six being moderately ill and eight critically ill.

Sixty-five persons are in government quarantine, while 28,478 are at home.

